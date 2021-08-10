Small Changes Lead to Large Profits for Auto Shops

Looking for higher profits? Never forget that small changes can lead to large profits.

As an example, if your shop generates $100,000 in monthly sales, and if $60,000.00 of that amount is in your labor sales, a simple 3% increase in labor pricing would lead to an additional $1,800.00 in monthly, gross profit.

At the end of the year you’d have an additional $21,600.00 you could use for expanding your business, investing in new equipment, or simply as additional profit.

One thing is for sure; Small changes really do lead to large profits.

Tip courtesy of Elite Worldwide.