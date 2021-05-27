Service techs: Automated tire inspections can more accurately identify problems

From Aftermarket Matters

DETROIT — Automated vehicle inspection systems at dealerships and service garages can help car owners avoid accidents and save lives by detecting hard-to-find tire and underbody problems.

More than 45 percent of the respondents in a recent national survey of service personnel at car dealerships and repair garages by UVeye indicates that automated tire-inspection systems would more accurately pinpoint serious problems and help ensure customer safety.

Automated camera-based underbody inspections also have proven to be much faster and more accurate in finding critical safety problems related to brake, fuel and steering systems.

While more than 80 percent of the garages surveyed offer routine low-cost spring or winter vehicle checks, most visual inspections are done in less than 15 minutes and are able to identify safety-related issues less than 40 percent of the time.

The survey indicated that nearly 60 percent of all tire checks are based entirely on a visual shop-floor inspection. Furthermore, only six percent of the service departments surveyed today rely solely on automated systems. UVeye, an Israeli-based supplier of high-technology inspection systems, estimates that even fewer underbody inspections are automated.

Drive-through camera-based inspection systems are faster and can detect safety defects more accurately, according to Amir Hever, UVeye’s CEO.

Using artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies, a tire-inspection system can identify within seconds a tire’s brand and technical specifications, while capturing pressure, tread depth, sidewall damage and other potential safety problems.