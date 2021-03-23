Sen. Feinstein & Sen. Padilla urge White House to reinstate California Clean Air Waiver

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), sent a letter this week to President Joe Biden pushing the White House to reinstate the California Clean Air Act Waiver.

The waiver, which allows California the authority to set independent greenhouse gas and emission standards, was revoked under the Trump administration.

Additionally, the Senators stated their strong support for aggressive national standards for greenhouse gas emissions, clean transportation technology, and sensible fuel economy for passenger vehicles.

