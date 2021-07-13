Semiconductor shortage hits Ram truck, Jeep Grand Cherokee production: Report

By Breana Noble / The Detroit News

Production of the Ram 1500 pickup truck in Sterling Heights and the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV in Detroit will be down next week along with a slew of other auto industry plants as a result of the global microchip shortage and summer maintenance.

It’s the first time the supply constraint will halt production of the new Ram truck and the two-row Grand Cherokee for a week. Stellantis NV has worked to limit impact on its popular, profitable pickups and SUVs. The automaker gave signs this week that those efforts had been working: It expects to surpass for the first half of the year its forecasted annual adjusted operating margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, despite idling plants.