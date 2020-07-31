Search for next AMi president intensifies

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – July 30, 2020 – Applications are continuing to be accepted for the president of the Automotive Management Institute.

The position became open when Jeff Peevy, AMAM, resigned his position as AMi president — effective July 31 — to return to I-CAR as VP of Technical Products, Programs, and Services. Peevy took over the position in 2015.

A search committee is reviewing all applicants and plans to begin interviews with candidates next week.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

“As mentioned before, I thank Jeff for his hard work and I am confident that between our search committee, the resumes that we are already reviewing and those qualified candidates that may be out there but we have not yet reached, AMi will remain in good position,” said Darrell Amberson, AMAM, AMi Chairman.

In addition to overseeing curriculum development and implementation, AMi’s president will serve as spokesperson for the organization’s efforts.

About the Automotive Management Institute

AMi was established in 1989 to answer the demand for continuing education and industry-accepted recognition programs tailored specifically for the business needs of the automotive service and collision repair industry. To date, AMi programs have attracted more than 350,000 enrollments throughout North America. AMi is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational foundation, to which tax-deductible contributions may be made. For more information about the Institute, its curriculum or methods of donations, please contact AMi at (817) 514-2929, or visit the AMI website at www.AMionline.org.