SBA preparing new PPP loan forgiveness portal for small businesses: New Report

By Andy Medici | Cleveland Business Journal

The Small Business Administration could soon launch a new Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness portal that would allow at least some small-business owners to apply for forgiveness on an SBA platform instead of starting with their lender.

The portal could help small business owners deal with a non-responsive lender, said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants in an online Town Hall on July 8.

