RR Radio with Carm Capriotto: ASA’s Technology & Telematics Forum 2019

Host Carm Capriotto talks about ASA’s Technology & Telematics Forum 2019 during an episode of Remarkable Results Radio that includes, among other things, discussions with two TTF attendees — ASA member-shop owners Bill Nalu and Frank Leutz.

Welcome to ASA Technology and Telematics Forumn 2019 and this episode contains transformational information that you’ll need to know and want to know.

Bill Nalu is President of Interstate Auto Care in Madison Heights, Michigan and has been in business for 30 years. Bill collaborates with industry professionals, in building today’s “high-tech/old-fashioned” customer service system. Bill has been a big contributor to the podcast and he currently serves on several industries and educational advisory councils including AutoValue/Bumper to Bumper, Dorman Industries, and Cardone.

Frank Leutz from Desert Car Care in Chandler, AZ. Frank has a weekly radio ‘call in show’ called ‘Wrench Nation’. Frank also does a video feature called ‘Inside the Garage’ where he discusses vehicle failures and cures.

ASA Technology and Telematics Forum 2019

Key Talking Points:

Access to data

The psychological effect of autonomous vehicles- pedestrians crossing, security testing etc

Augmented reality in testing- simulated

Supply and demand- tech shortage, fewer vehicles on the road but those vehicles will be running more mileage. Less traffic congestion, smarter vehicle communication

Dealerships locking data from independent shops will have negative effect on both

GM strategy- zero congestion, zero emissions, and zero crashes in future

Technology is the new cornerstone of our industry

Discussion of Turo

Balance of cybersecurity and access to data

Talk soon,