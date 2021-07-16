Report: What states have the cheapest car repairs?

From Kelley Blue Book

Your check engine light is on. Can you make it to Ohio?

The Buckeye State is the cheapest place in the nation to break down, according to CarMD.

The company released its annual state ranking of check engine light-related car repair costs today. The report examined data from more than 13.9 million cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs whose drivers sought guidance for a check engine light problem in 2020. It found that Ohioans paid the least – an average of $341.83. Californians spent the most — $410.73.

