Report: The best & worst roads in the U.S.

From Aftermarket Matters

The following are states with the best and worst roads in the U.S. using statistics from the United States Bureau of Transportation Statistics, according to a new report by Zuboti, adding to travel times and vehicle repair costs.

Top 10 Best Roads in the U.S.

1. Minnesota. Score: 9.10 / 10

Minnesota came 1st and ranked as the best place to drive in the country. The vast majority (85.1%) of this mid-western state’s roads are well maintained, and it has a very low highway fatality rate of 0.61 (per 100 million vehicle miles traveled).

2. Massachusetts. Score: 8.66 / 10

Coming in at second place with a highly respectable score of 8.66 is Massachusetts. The Bay State did particularly well with the lowest highway mortality rate of any state at just 0.54.

3. Maryland. Score: 8.51 / 10

The roads in Maryland are in great condition, despite the average Marylander driving 42 miles each day. With so much driving practice it’s no wonder that they’re also some of the safer drivers you’ll find.

4. Iowa. Score: 8.22 / 10

Another area in the midwest, Iowa comes 4th with a score of 8.22. Despite having a slightly higher fatality rate, the roads are in excellent condition, with over 90% being rated acceptable or higher.

5. Utah. Score: 8.13 / 10

Home to the Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah has a strong history and connection with motor vehicles, so it’s no surprise that the state came a strong 5th. Utah is also the most westerly state to make our top 10.

6. New York. Score: 8.12 / 10

The 12.2 million licensed drivers in New York State have got some of the best roads in the country. Such large traffic volumes could cause some serious wear and tear, so it’s clear that the roads are kept in top conditions.

7. Virginia. Score: 8.11 / 10

The fourth east-coast state to make the list is Virginia with a score of 8.11. The average Virginian drives over 40 miles a day, meaning well-kept roads are vital to keeping the state moving.

8. Wisconsin. Score: 8.10 / 10

Virginia is followed closely by Wisconsin, with just a 0.01 difference in their scores. While there are slightly fewer fatalities in Wisconsin (a rate of 0.89), the road quality wasn’t quite good enough to make 7th place.

9. Indiana. Score: 8 / 10

Indiana is another state with a strong passion for motor vehicles, as it hosts the annual Indy 500 in the town of Speedway. It takes 9th place with a score of 8.00.

10. North Dakota. Score: 7.98 / 10

Filling the final spot in our top 10 is North Dakota. It may be the only entry to receive a score below 8, but with 93.4% of its roads rated acceptable or better, it more than deserves its place.