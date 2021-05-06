Sections

Report: Most & least expensive cars to insure for 2021

SUVs & CUVs continue to dominate the list of cheapest vehicles to insure, according to a new report, while high-end luxury and sport brand attract most aggressive drivers.
FOSTER CITY, Calif. — A new report by Insure.com, “Ranking the most expensive and cheapest cars to insure for 2021,” finds the Chrysler Voyager minivan in first place this year, with the lowest national average insurance premium of $1,272 annually.

The 12th annual ranking of the most and least expensive new vehicles to insure compares car insurance rates in every state for approximately 3,000 different vehicle models.

The top five least expensive new cars to insure in 2021

“SUVs and CUVs continue to dominate the list of cheapest vehicles to insure,” said Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. “Every vehicle in the top 10 is in the utility category, except for the top-place Voyager. These results support the depth of the SUV trend that continues to dominate.”

Least expensive cars to insure

1 Chrysler Voyager L $1,272
2 Honda CR-V LX $1,285
3 Mazda CX-3 Sport $1,294
4 Fiat 500X Trekking $1,301
5 Honda HR-V LX $1,322
6 Jeep Compass Sport $1,324
7 Mazda CX-5 Sport $1,328
8 Subaru Outback 2.5I $1,330
9 Subaru Forester 2.5I $1,333
10 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport $1,339
11 GMC Canyon $1,350
12 Hyundai Tucson SE $1,353
13 Honda Fit LX $1,355
14 – tie Jeep Renegade Sport $1,360
14 – tie Ford Escape S $1,360
16 Volkswagen Tiguan SE $1,364
17 Hyundai Kona SEL Plus $1,369
18 Ford F-150 XL $1,370
19 Honda Odyssey EX $1,371
20 Honda Pilot EX $1,375

High-end luxury and sports cars tend to attract more aggressive drivers, say experts, with cars marked by big engines and flashy finishes speeding to the top of the most-expensive-to-insure list. This year’s most costly to insure is led by Maserati, with the top five spots commanded by only three automakers. In a major shift, no Mercedes models made the top 10; last year, three of its vehicles were in the top 10.

This year’s five most expensive new cars to insure

Costliest cars to insure

1 Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport $4,823
2 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport $4,208
3 Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid) $4,143
4 Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid) $4,025
5 BMW M760i xDrive $3,914
6 BMW M8 XDrive $3,907
7 Audi R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro $3,863
8 Nissan GT-R Nismo $3,829
9 Maserati Levante GTS $3,803
10 BMW M5 Competition Xdrive $3,777
11 BMW 750xi $3,748
12 Audi S8 4.0T Quattro Plus $3,724
13 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo $3,718
14 – tie Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S $3,706
14 – tie Mercedes S560 4MATIC $3,706
16 Mercedes S63 AMG 4MATIC $3,694
17 BMW M850i XDrive $3,648
18 BMW Alpina B7 XDrive $3,607
19 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 $3,484
20 BMW 840i XDrive $3,443

