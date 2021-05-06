Report: Most & least expensive cars to insure for 2021

The top five least expensive new cars to insure in 2021
- Chrysler Voyager L: $1,272
- Honda CR-V LX: $1,285
- Mazda CX-3 Sport: $1,294
- Fiat 500X Trekking: $1,301
- Honda HR-V LX: $1,322
“SUVs and CUVs continue to dominate the list of cheapest vehicles to insure,” said Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. “Every vehicle in the top 10 is in the utility category, except for the top-place Voyager. These results support the depth of the SUV trend that continues to dominate.”
Least expensive cars to insure
|1
|Chrysler
|Voyager L
|$1,272
|2
|Honda
|CR-V LX
|$1,285
|3
|Mazda
|CX-3 Sport
|$1,294
|4
|Fiat
|500X Trekking
|$1,301
|5
|Honda
|HR-V LX
|$1,322
|6
|Jeep
|Compass Sport
|$1,324
|7
|Mazda
|CX-5 Sport
|$1,328
|8
|Subaru
|Outback 2.5I
|$1,330
|9
|Subaru
|Forester 2.5I
|$1,333
|10
|Jeep
|Wrangler JL Sport
|$1,339
|11
|GMC
|Canyon
|$1,350
|12
|Hyundai
|Tucson SE
|$1,353
|13
|Honda
|Fit LX
|$1,355
|14 – tie
|Jeep
|Renegade Sport
|$1,360
|14 – tie
|Ford
|Escape S
|$1,360
|16
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan SE
|$1,364
|17
|Hyundai
|Kona SEL Plus
|$1,369
|18
|Ford
|F-150 XL
|$1,370
|19
|Honda
|Odyssey EX
|$1,371
|20
|Honda
|Pilot EX
|$1,375
High-end luxury and sports cars tend to attract more aggressive drivers, say experts, with cars marked by big engines and flashy finishes speeding to the top of the most-expensive-to-insure list. This year’s most costly to insure is led by Maserati, with the top five spots commanded by only three automakers. In a major shift, no Mercedes models made the top 10; last year, three of its vehicles were in the top 10.
This year’s five most expensive new cars to insure
- Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport: $4,823
- Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport: $4,208
- Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid): $4,143
- Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid): $4,025
- BMW M760i xDrive: $3,914
Costliest cars to insure
|1
|Maserati
|Quattroporte S GranSport
|$4,823
|2
|Maserati
|Ghibli S Q4 GranSport
|$4,208
|3
|Tesla
|Model S Performance (Plaid)
|$4,143
|4
|Tesla
|Model X Performance (Plaid)
|$4,025
|5
|BMW
|M760i xDrive
|$3,914
|6
|BMW
|M8 XDrive
|$3,907
|7
|Audi
|R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro
|$3,863
|8
|Nissan
|GT-R Nismo
|$3,829
|9
|Maserati
|Levante GTS
|$3,803
|10
|BMW
|M5 Competition Xdrive
|$3,777
|11
|BMW
|750xi
|$3,748
|12
|Audi
|S8 4.0T Quattro Plus
|$3,724
|13
|Porsche
|Panamera 4S Sport Turismo
|$3,718
|14 – tie
|Porsche
|Taycan Turbo 4S
|$3,706
|14 – tie
|Mercedes
|S560 4MATIC
|$3,706
|16
|Mercedes
|S63 AMG 4MATIC
|$3,694
|17
|BMW
|M850i XDrive
|$3,648
|18
|BMW
|Alpina B7 XDrive
|$3,607
|19
|Infiniti
|Q50 Red Sport 400
|$3,484
|20
|BMW
|840i XDrive
|$3,443