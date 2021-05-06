Report: Most & least expensive cars to insure for 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — A new report by Insure.com, “Ranking the most expensive and cheapest cars to insure for 2021,” finds the Chrysler Voyager minivan in first place this year, with the lowest national average insurance premium of $1,272 annually.

The 12th annual ranking of the most and least expensive new vehicles to insure compares car insurance rates in every state for approximately 3,000 different vehicle models.