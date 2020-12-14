Report: GM to bring 30 new electric vehicles to market in next 5 years

From the Detroit Free Press

General Motors is expanding the number of electric vehicles it will bring to market by 2025.

At the Barclays Global Automotive Conference on Thursday, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker will bring to market 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade. GM had previously said it would bring 20 electric models to market by 2023.

It will also pull forward the launch of some key vehicles and has created a new organization to focus on making EV adoption desired by everyone, noting GM wants to lead the world in EV adoption.

READ MORE