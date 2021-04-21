Report: Ford ranks with Apple, Amazon, Pfizer in new consumer trust survey

Ford Motor Co. ranked among the top companies in U.S. consumer trust because of the carmaker’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study by Morning Consult, a data intelligence company.

Four automakers — Ford, Toyota, Tesla and BMW — were rated high in trust level among consumers 18 or older as people avoided public transit and modified their lives to avoid potential exposure to the contagious virus.

The survey released Tuesday also provided an open space to list reasons why consumers either gained or lost trust in brands. Top responses included compliance and safety, as well as convenience and alternative solutions, Morning Consult said.

