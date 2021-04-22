Report: Cheaper batteries, more efficient powertrains crucial for making profitable EVs

BOSTON — Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are the most promising zero-emission vehicle technology, as they continue to show strong growth within the automotive sector. However, BEVs remain more expensive to build compared to incumbent internal combustion engine vehicles, according to Lux Research, a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services for technology innovation.

Falling prices, improving performance, and government regulations are pushing the automotive industry toward electrification. In Lux’s new report “Future Energy for Mobility: The True Costs of Electric Vehicles,” industry experts analyze the total cost of electric powertrains, including scenarios for advanced powertrain technologies.

“Electrification of the automotive industry is no longer a question of ‘if’ but rather ‘how fast’,” said Chris Robinson, Research Director at Lux and lead author of the report. “The push for electrification is due primarily to two factors: technology improvements and regulations. Because of this, automakers have cumulatively committed to investing hundreds of billions of dollars to design, build, and sell BEVs.”