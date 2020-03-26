Released: ‘Bipartisan Small Business Summary Provisions’ of the new Coronavirus Stimulus Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) has released the “Bipartisan Small Business Summary Provisions” of the new Coronavirus Stimulus Legislation.

The Keeping American Workers Paid & Employed Act passed the U.S. Senate last evening by a vote of 96-0. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the legislation tomorrow.

“As automotive repairers become more informed about the economic stimulus legislation, ASA is hopeful that shops will find financial tools that help them during this difficult period,” ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding said.

“The loan forgiveness provisions and other business incentives will be important for many shops as they move forward.”

Shops are encouraged to monitor ASA’s websites – ASAshop.org & AutoInc.org – and on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Once this legislation becomes law, shops should refer to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website instructions.