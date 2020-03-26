ASA Update: U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package (CARES Act)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 25, 2020 – The U.S. Senate has passed the third Coronavirus stimulus package, H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act (CARES Act). After extensive negotiations with the Administration, the package includes increased funding and relief for small businesses and loan forgiveness programs. The bill passed on a 96-0 vote.

“ASA is pleased the U.S. Senate has passed the Coronavirus Stimulus legislation,” ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding said. “This bill includes numerous opportunities for assistance for automotive repair shops during these difficult times. We are hopeful that the U.S. House of Representatives will follow with final passage this week. The new loan forgiveness provisions are of particular importance for those shops experiencing business losses due to the virus.”

HERE is a link to the section-by-section summary with highlighted provisions pertaining to the aforementioned sections. To read the full bill text, click HERE.

‘This bill includes numerous opportunities for assistance for automotive repair shops during these difficult times.’ – ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding

ASA has been working to ensure that automotive repair facilities and related facilities are not overlooked during the responses to this global health crisis and are considered essential services in the U.S. workforce. This includes contacting federal, state and local government officials.

The House is expected to vote Friday.

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.