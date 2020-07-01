Registration opens for Automotive Training Expo (ATE)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Registration for the nation’s first four-day virtual automotive training venue opens July 1.

With the support of North America’s top automotive vendors, training organizations, and instructors, the Automotive Training Expo (ATE) will offer owners, managers, service advisors, technicians, and other service and repair shop personnel the opportunity to virtually attend live classes over a four day period.

Registration for the Aug. 3-6 is available at www.atetrainingexpo.com.

“We’ve aligned the classes so management and business-oriented courses are offered in the morning, with technical sessions presented in the afternoon,” said Jeff Lovell, president and executive director of ASA Northwest, the producer of ATE. “Using the online GoToMeeting, participants can log into the classes they have registered for and attend live. A moderator for each course offered will monitor the session and forward questions from participants to the instructor.”

Classes at ATE Virtual are three hours in length with a 30-minute break after the first hour and a half. During that time frame, sponsors will provide valuable 3-5 minute videos about their products and training programs.

In total, there will be 32 management and technical sessions at ATE Virtual.

“ATE is a tremendous value at $225 per attendee,” said Lovell. “Consider that registrants can experience multiple classes over four days, plus there are no travel costs involved in attending the event (mileage, airfare, hotel room, food, etc.). Staff can be in the repair shop or at home, depending upon time zone, for each class they want to attend during the Monday to Thursday event. And if participants are not able to attend a specific class they registered for, a recording of the session will be available for a two-week period following ATE.”

Several highly regarded automotive companies will again be the official training sponsors of ATE Virtual. They include CTI-WTI, Advance Professional, Kukui Corporation, RLO Training, Standard Parts/O’Reilly, Opis/Autologic, Hunter Engineering, AESwave, Motor Age, ATI, Autotext.me, Repair Pal, ESI, and BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.

Instructors include the most sought-after automotive aftermarket trainers who will be presenting in-demand classes requested by shop owners, service advisors, and technicians. From Gary Smith to Adam Robertson, Cecil Bullard to Dan Gilley, instructors were selected for their training skills and talents, Lovell said.

For details on ATE Virtual, visit www.atetrainingexpo.com, or call 877-257-2100.