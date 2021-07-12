Registration now open for MSO Symposium’s 10th annual event

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, July 12, 2021 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced last month that the 2021 MSO Symposium would take place as an in-person event. The 10th anniversary of the annual conference is set to take place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay, on November 1st, the Monday of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

REGISTER NOW: Registration with the early bird rate is available for a limited time. To begin the registration process, follow THIS LINK.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT with coffee, networking, and a sponsor showcase. Following is a unique program that provides information on the economy, the industry’s current state of affairs, and the direction both are trending. The conference will conclude at 7 p.m., after a celebration of the event’s 10th installment.

Last year’s event took place virtually over five days and is historically notable in that, for the first time ever, the program was open to the entire industry and at no cost.

“The 2020 virtual event provided a chance for the industry to get a feel for this prominent event, while learning how peers were maneuvering throughout and beyond the pandemic,” said Brian Nessen, longtime Director of Operations for the event.

“The MSO Symposium is truly unique. The caliber of content alongside the chance to network with executive peers is a combination you simply don’t find elsewhere,” continued Nessen.

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing, and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

This year, conversations on national and global shifts of the industry’s economic trends, technological developments, and collaborative partnerships will be addressed. Panels and presentations will be given by industry and economy experts, and executives of MSOs, insurance companies, and OEM’s.

Roy Schnepper, owner of Butler’s Collision out of Michigan and advisory board member of the event, added, ”Collision repair businesses certainly need to understand the technological advancements of today’s vehicles, but also and perhaps most importantly, they need to know how to position their business for growth in this changing environment.” He adds, “If you’re a small to mid-size MSO or independent repair facility looking at the next step, you need to make arrangements to attend this year’s MSO Symposium and understand how to prepare your business successfully.”

For those interested in registering for the 2021 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Registration with the early bird rate is available for a limited time. To begin the registration process, follow this link.

“The MSO Symposium continues to bring together the multi-shop owners and operators, dealers, franchisees, and repair networks from all across North America. This exclusive event has evolved into the largest conference in the world, where only collision industry repairers, insurers, and OEM’s can gather exclusively,” said Ray Fisher, ASA’s president/executive director.

Attendance by media personnel and equipment or service providers is available, but also limited. Please reach out to Jennie Lenk with your registration interest or questions. For sponsorship information, you may visit our website or contact Brian Nessen.

About MSO Symposium

The MSO Symposium is an annual conference directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives working within the multi-shop operations, or MSOs, of the automotive collision repair industry. This event, now in its 10th year, offers unique opportunities to learn from and network with industry peers and leaders, acquire knowledge from field experts on current topics influencing the collision repair business, and discover equipment and services made for collision repair business’ success.

For more information be sure to check out www.msosymposium.com

About Automotive Service Association

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com