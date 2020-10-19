Registration for 2020 MSO Symposium is now open! 

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced earlier this month that the 9th installment of the MSO Symposium would take place as a five-day virtual event the week of Nov. 9, and that for the first time ever, the program is open to the entire industry and at no cost.

Registration is now open!

The 2020 MSO Symposium will run as a series of 90-minute, daily webinar sessions that provide insight and guidance on the most important issues in the automotive collision repair business. Similar to years past, the agenda, timing, and content is driven and directed by industry leading members who participate on the program’s advisory board.

The program features speakers like Susanna Gotsch, Industry Analyst from CCC Information Services, Rex Green, Global Co-Head Automotive Aftermarket Investment Banking with Jefferies LLC, OEM and insurance company representatives, and panel participants from a variety of multi-shop organizations, both large and small from across North America. Additional information on this year’s agenda and speakers can be found at: www.msosymposium.com/agenda

Registration to the virtual 2020 event is complimentary thanks to the event’s industry supporters and sponsors. To read more information about these companies and the equipment and services they provide, please visit www.msosymposium.com/sponsors

To attend the 2020 MSO Symposium, registration is required. To begin the registration process, follow this link.

Companies and organizations interested in taking part in our limited sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website or contact us.

Any additional questions can be directed to Jennie Lenk at JennieL@msosymposium.com

