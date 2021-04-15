Public interest organizations support direct sales & service of electric vehicles

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of public interest organizations including the State PIRG Affiliates, R-Street, and many more, released a letter this week in support of direct sales and service of electric vehicles (EVs).

Currently, a patchwork of legislation in the United States prohibit the direct sale of automobiles in many states.

However, this group states that, by prohibiting the direct sale of automobiles, and in particular, electric vehicles, states are actually unfairly manipulating the market.

Without the direct sale of electric vehicles, states are slowing the market penetration of new technology, interfering with business and consumer freedom to decide how to sell their product and where consumers may choose to buy their automobiles, and prolonging the dependence of the United States on traditionally fueled vehicles.

Many states are in the process of considering amendments to their direct-sale laws for electric vehicles. To keep up with current state-by-state legislation, follow our bill tracker here.

To read the full letter, click here.