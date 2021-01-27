President Biden signs executive order on the ‘Climate Crisis’

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden signed today an “Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.”

This executive order is the first step in the Biden administration’s sweeping plans for environmental reform over the next four years.

In the order, President Biden reiterates his goal of for a carbon-free electricity sector in the United States by 2035, and stated that Federal, state, local, and Tribal vehicle fleets will be clean and zero-emission going forward.

To read the Executive Order, click here.