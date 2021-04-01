President Biden announces ‘American Jobs Plan’ proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden announced his proposal for a sweeping infrastructure plan entitled The American Jobs Plan.

In his remarks, President Biden stated that this plan would be “the largest American jobs investment since World War II.”

The plan includes a proposed $174 billion investment in creating good jobs electrifying vehicles. This money would be spent to enable automakers to spur domestic supply chains to make America more competitive in the production of electric vehicle batteries and electric vehicles.

Additionally, the plan is intended to incentivize consumers to purchase American-made electric vehicles with point-of-sale rebates and tax incentives. President Biden also set forth a goal of building 500,000 EV chargers by 2030 through grants and incentive programs for state and local governments. Building a national network of electric vehicles will be essential for the promotion of clean-fuel automobiles in the United States so that consumers can have confidence in their vehicles for long-haul travel.

More details about the budget, funding, and scope of this plan will continue to be released throughout the next few weeks. Stay updated here.

To read President Biden’s remarks, click here.

To read the “American Jobs Plan” White House Fact Sheet, click here.