Porsche Boxster S MIL On – Multiple DTCs Set

TECH TIP – ALLDATA

Vehicle: 2001 Porsche Boxster S (986), F6-3.2L, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle

Mileage: 89,708

Problem: The owner brought his Boxster S to the shop because the malfunction indicator light (MIL) was ON.

Case Details: The technician scanned all the modules and found the following diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs):

P0410 – Secondary Air Injection (SAI) System, Below Limit (Bank 1)

P0430 – Three-Way Catalyst (TWC) Conversion, Above Limit (Bank 2)

P1411 – Secondary Air Injection (SAI) System, Below Limit Value (Bank 2)

Since the technician didn’t have a lot of experience with Porsches, he called ALLDATA Tech-Assist for some diagnostic advice.

The Tech-Assist consultant recommended focusing on the P0410 and P1411 DTCs first and using the factory Porsche diagnostic charts in ALLDATA to help diagnose those DTCs.

After using the manufacturer’s DTC charts to perform some specific testing and visual inspections, the technician discovered that all the vacuum lines to the secondary air injection (SAI) system, which run under the intake manifold, were rotted and leaking.

Confirmed Repair: He replaced the affected vacuum lines, cleared the DTCs and road tested the car to verify the repairs. No MIL or DTCs returned. Fixed!