Photo Gallery: 6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
Photo by Alexandra Moyer / ASA's Washington, D.C. Office
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
Photo by Alexandra Moyer / ASA's Washington, D.C. Office
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
Photo by Alexandra Moyer / ASA's Washington, D.C. Office
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
Photo by Alexandra Moyer / ASA's Washington, D.C. Office
-
6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum – Sept. 12, 2019 – Troy, Michigan
Photo by Alexandra Moyer / ASA's Washington, D.C. Office
TROY, Michigan – ASA, in conjunction with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, provided shops an incredible learning opportunity focusing on the latest trends here Thursday, Sept. 12. during its 6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum.
(If you can’t see the PHOTO GALLERY on your phone or other device, CLICK HERE!)
The “What’s Next” forum included speakers from major automakers, insurers, the automotive aftermarket, Mitchell 1, Turo, asTech, Mobile Auto Solutions and other industry leaders.
Among the panel discussions for shop owners:
- What’s at Stake for me with these new technologies?
- What’s new and what should I be preparing for?
- Data Access and Cybersecurity Solutions
Comments
comments