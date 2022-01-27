Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee Votes ‘Yes’ on SB 965

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee voted yesterday to move Senate Bill 965 out of committee for consideration by the full Senate. This legislation would allow companies to test self-driving vehicles on Pennsylvania highways without a driver available to take over in an emergency.

During the hearing on this legislation, proponents of the bill spoke to the opportunity that highly autonomous vehicles present for job creation and mobility for underserved communities, such as the elderly or the disabled. However, committee members also raised concerns about opposition from labor groups, such as the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) about how this legislation will impact union jobs.

Pennsylvania Repairers: Be sure to send a letter to your Pennsylvania Senator urging them to include vehicle safety inspection for autonomous vehicles. CLICK HERE to send a letter!

The Automotive Service Association released a press statement earlier this month supporting this bill with vehicle safety inspection provisions.

ASA continues to ask Pennsylvania shops to contact their state representatives to urge them to consider extending existing vehicle safety inspection laws to the deployment of autonomous vehicles. To send a letter of support, CLICK HERE.

New vehicle technologies should be regularly inspected by qualified repair professionals to ensure that vehicle systems are working properly to keep drivers and other road users safe.

In Pennsylvania, vehicles are required to get an annual vehicle safety inspection. Autonomous technology is intended to reduce user error and improve safety while driving. However, these autonomous safety systems must be regularly inspected to ensure that they continue to function as intended after the vehicle is in-use.

Pennsylvania S.B. 965 will now be considered by the entire Pennsylvania Senate. During today’s hearing, committee members committed to participating with industry stakeholders to continue the conversation on this legislation and ensure that all concerns are addressed. Stay updated with legislative news by visiting TakingTheHill.com

Watch the entire Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee Hearing here.

ASA monitors issues at the state and federal level, identifying legislation and regulations most important to members. Your membership makes it possible for us to continue this important work on behalf of repairers like you! Our D.C. office serves as an advocate on Capitol Hill and with federal agencies on behalf of independent repairers.

If you’re not currently a member, we invite you to join us today to strengthen our existing efforts.

JOIN NOW

LEARN MORE