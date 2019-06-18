Pennsylvania emissions legislation ‘fast-tracked’ in Senate without careful review

WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 18, 2019 – Last week, four Republican state senators introduced a quartet of bills aimed at modifying Pennslyvania’s vehicle emissions and maintenance program.

ASA strongly opposes the legislation being pushed by Sens. Judith Ward, Elder Vogel, Patrick Stefano and Wayne Langerholc.

In a memorandum to all state senators, the senators argue “vehicle emissions testing has become less effective at reducing air pollution, particularly due to newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles entering the fleet.”

The State Senate Committee on Transportation held roll call votes June 12, 2019 for each of these bills, all of which received a majority of “yeas.”

However, these bills are moving without careful review or taking into consideration the impact on small business owners and other stakeholders. Lawmakers believe that these bills will change an “unnecessary sanction” and provide regulatory relief for their constituents.

Pennsylvania repairers and motorists are urged to go to ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingtheHill.com and send a letter in opposition to these bills impacting Pennsylvania’s emissions program. The entire process takes only a couple of minutes. Here is a direct link to the letter.

Emission inspection programs aid in protecting clean air and public health, as well as inform vehicle owners of any problems with their vehicles.

Pennsylvania’s independent automotive repairers, because they are on the front lines of emissions testing, should be involved in the modification process.

Any proposed changes in the Pennsylvania emissions program should include input from Pennsylvania stakeholders, shop owners and consumers.

