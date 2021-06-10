OSHA’s Top 5 most frequently cited violations for dealers & repair shops: Report

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations can be hiding in plain sight for many dealerships and repair shops with the potential to have severe consequences.

According to a KPA report, in the fiscal year 2020, OSHA issued hundreds of citations combined in the following categories:

OSHA’s Top Violations of 2020 — Dealerships and Repair Shops

KPA states that many dealerships and repair shops are failing to adequately recognize and mitigate the greatest sources of workforce risk. Numerous preventable incidents are occurring, causing injuries, illnesses and in some cases deaths.

Businesses are paying a toll

OSHA penalties can exceed $13,000 per violation—and as much per day for every day the issue hasn’t been fixed by OSHA’s deadline. The fine for a willful or repeated violation can be 10 times as much, according to KPA.

Organizations that don’t adequately address common workplace hazards can expect to pay hundreds of thousands or millions in indirect expenses such as the following: