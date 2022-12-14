Options for ASE Testing and Recertification

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) now offers three ways for service professionals to take certification or recertification tests.

ASE in-person testing Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app ASE now offers ProProctor remote testing

Those service professionals registering by the end of the fall testing period on Dec. 31, 2022 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

To learn more about the three ways to take ASE Certification Tests, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete. For assistance from ASE customer service, call 800-390-6789.

