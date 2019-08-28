NuWire Investor: How to revive a struggling auto repair shop

Article courtesy of NuWire Investor

By Bruce Hakutizwi

You’ve put your blood, sweat, and tears into the growing auto industry over the years and for some reason, you’re now struggling.

While there are myriad potential reasons why you’re not seeing the numbers you want, you are likely not alone in your struggle.

The number of auto repair businesses grew by four percent in 2018, meaning that the industry is bigger and more competitive than ever.

With growing technology capabilities like local and voice search, customers are more aware of their options and can more easily compare businesses online.

However, these factors can just as easily work in your favor. By harnessing the right information and distributing it correctly, you can put your auto repair shop back on track.

Identify the Problem

Encourage Reviews

Keep an Eye on the Competition

Schedule Follow Up Communication

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To read more on each item, take a look by CLICKING BELOW.)

READ THE ARTICLE IN ITS ENTIRETY

Author Bio