NHTSA seeks comments on ‘Crash Report Sampling System’

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is tasked with the responsibility to “collect crash data that support the establishment and enforcement of motor vehicle regulations and highway safety programs. These regulations and programs are developed to reduce fatalities and the property damage associated with motor vehicle crashes.”

NHTSA submitted a notice in the Federal Register seeking comments on the Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS), which “provides sample-based data on fatal, serious injury, and property-damage-only (PDO) crashes that helps users understand highway safety problem areas, develop countermeasures, and identify general data trends.”

