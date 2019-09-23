NHTSA: Comments sought on sound minimum requirements for hybrid & electric vehicles
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking the public to comment on a proposal to allow manufacturers of hybrid and electric vehicles to install a number of driver-selectable pedestrian alert sounds in each HEV they manufacture.
Related Article: NHTSA Proposal: Drivers may choose electric car ‘alert’ sounds
The proposal would amend the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards No. 141, Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.
To view and submit comments on the NPRM, click here.