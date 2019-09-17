NHTSA Proposal: Drivers may choose electric car ‘alert’ sounds, CNET reports

After lengthy delays, in 2018 the US finalized regulations for electric cars and other quiet vehicles to emit a sound at speeds under 18.6 mph.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s updated proposal, however, may provide drivers some variety.

Rather than one sound per vehicle model, the government agency now proposes drivers be able to select an electric-car alert sound.

Reuters first reported the news on Monday.

NHTSA will now leave the proposal up for a public comment period.

NHTSA wants the public’s opinion “on whether there should be a limit to the number of compliant sounds that a manufacturer can install in a vehicle and what that limit should be.”

As of this month, automakers are required to equip 50% of their “quiet cars,” which applies to silent electric vehicles, with an alert noise at low speeds.

The rules, first brought about in 2010, have been delayed for years, but come 2020, every quiet vehicle will need the alert mechanism.

Regulators concluded cars make enough noise from tire and wind noise to forego the alert above 18.6 mph (that’s 30 kph in case you’re wondering why so precise a figure).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE