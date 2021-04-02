NEW! Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): CX-7 window switch causes engine to stay running

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2011 Mazda CX-7, AWD, 2.3Turbo, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle

Mileage: 132,446

Problem: The vehicle was dropped off at the shop because the driver’s side window would not operate.

Case Details: When the technician removed the connectors from the PCM, the engine died. But when he plugged the connectors back to the PCM and started the engine, it kept running despite turning the key off.

A Tech-Assist consultant pulled up a wiring diagram and figured out what had happened. The window switch gets its power from B+ and the ignition switch (IG1), which also supplies power to the PCM and coils (see diagrams). It seemed strange that a shorted window switch could keep the engine running, but it was possible based on the wiring diagram and the fact that the problem started right after the recent repairs.

Confirmed Repair: When the technician unplugged the window master switch, it allowed the engine to be shut down with the key. After he installed a new window master switch, the engine started and shut down normally, and the warning lights in the dash stayed off. Problem and mystery solved!