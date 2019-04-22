New Plan: Easier than ever to subscribe & listen to SiriusXM without a car

New Essential subscription plan, available now, is built especially for people who want to listen on a mobile phone, tablet, desktop, and on connected devices in the home

Essential subscribers are able to use Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos speakers, Xbox, Sony PlayStation and more.

Essential subscribers get channels from SiriusXM’s unrivaled lineup of music, comedy, news, sports, and entertainment – for $8 per month

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Today approximately two-thirds* of people in the U.S. (ages 12+) stream their audio entertainment, and to meet that growing universe of listeners, SiriusXM is expanding its subscription choices and introducing the new, low cost, “Essential” streaming-only plan.

SiriusXM is the premier provider of audio entertainment for people in their cars. For those who don’t have a car, or don’t use one very much, this new plan makes it easier and more affordable than ever to enjoy the advantages of SiriusXM, with no car required. The Essential plan features more than 300 channels and is priced at $1 for the first three months, then $8 per month thereafter. To sign up, visit SiriusXM.com/Essential/Three-Months.

Listeners who subscribe to the Essential plan will have several options for listening to SiriusXM, including on their smartphones and tablets via the SiriusXM app, via the SiriusXM.com web player, and on connected devices in the home including devices with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, smart TVs, Sonos speakers, Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and more.

“The strength of SiriusXM’s programming is evident in the tens of millions of people who subscribe and listen in their cars year after year. We’ve now created the Essential subscription as an appealing option for the many people, particularly younger consumers, who don’t have a car or don’t spend a lot of time in their car. “On SiriusXM, listeners will find more innovative formats and expertly-curated commercial-free music channels, live performances, plus a very deep lineup of news, entertainment, comedy and sports talk. The Essential plan offers an attractive bundle of content at a competitively low price among streaming services. Also, and this is extremely important, our streaming subscribers get access to all of this content in the kind of user-friendly, ‘lean back’ way that makes it easier to find the music or shows that they like best.” — Matt Epstein , vice president of marketing, SiriusXM Outside the Car

Subscribers to the Essential plan will get SiriusXM’s full lineup of music programming, featuring 200+ channels of expertly curated, commercial-free music channels from virtually every genre.

This includes artist-branded music channels like Diplo’s Revolution, The Garth Channel and Emimen’s Shade 45, concept-based channels like the popular Pop Rocks, Coffee House and Yacht Rock Radio channels, and the new Pandora NOW channel, which showcases the most listened to and fastest-trending new music on Pandora.

The Essential plan also features more than 100 recently added SiriusXM Xtra channels that promise more music and the ability to skip through songs to find just the right one to match the mood or activity.

With the Essential plan listeners will also get access to several sports talk channels, including Mad Dog Sports Radio, Barstool Radio, Fantasy Sports Radio and others, plus a wide-ranging array of entertainment, news and comedy programming choices.

Howard Stern’s two full-time audio channels and Howard Video, as well as NBA, NHL, and NCAA channels, are available as part of the Premier plan. For more info on what channels are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions, go to www.SiriusXM.com/subscriptions.

SiriusXM is launching a marketing campaign across multiple channels and platforms in conjunction with the debut of the Essential plan, with the campaign’s tagline: SiriusXM. No Car Required.

*Monthly Online Audio Listening, per Edison Research (https://www.edisonresearch.com/infinite-dial-2019/)

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world’s largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.