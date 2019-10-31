New director hired to oversee ASA Member Services

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Oct. 31, 2019 – The Automotive Service Association is proud to announce the hiring of Blair Calvo as its new director of membership.

Calvo will be responsible for overseeing member services, including addressing the needs of current members and leading efforts to recruit new members.

She comes to ASA with extensive association management experience.

“There were a field of candidates who applied for this position. I knew that when I interviewed Blair she was ‘the one,’” said Ray Fisher, ASA’s executive director. “Blair’s resume was impressive, her references commending, but it was her interview that sold me. She had a clear understanding about member services and affiliate relationships. Having Blair on our team just raised the value of our staffing asset account!”

During her first couple of weeks, Calvo will be immersed in ASA’s database management system, benefit provider portfolios and reviewing existing departmental policies.

Her association management experience includes her most recent member service role at the Dallas County Dental Society. Prior to that, she served as director of membership for the Dallas Builders Association.

In addition, she held a variety of membership roles as association liaison, advocacy and member outreach manager, as well as association executive for various associations, including the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® and the Midwest City-Del City-Moore Association of REALTORS®.

“I am thrilled to be part of the ASA team,” Calvo said. “My entire career has been spent in the association industry, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing member solutions to ASA’s current and future members.”

Calvo can be reached at blairc@asashop.org.

