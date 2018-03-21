NABC Names New Executive Director

Bill Garoutte, a 30-year veteran business development, marketing and collision industry executive, has been chosen to take the helm of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), succeeding founder and former Executive Director Chuck Sulkala who retired at the end of 2017.

NABC members represent all facets of the collision repair industry and are well-known throughout the industry for their community service programs such as Recycled Rides and First Responder Emergency Extrication. Garoutte will be responsible for developing and executing NABC’s strategic plans and fiscal objectives, membership development and marketing.

Prior to this appointment, Garoutte served on the NABC board of directors from 2007-2012, working with community service organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Junior Achievement of the Ozarks and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri.

“As our collision industry continues its explosive growth, Bill’s strategic leadership skills will be an invaluable asset to guide NABC and its members to serve as the driving force to change and save lives in local communities across the country,” said Darren Huggins, NABC board chairman.