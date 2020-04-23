MobileSoft offering specials aimed at helping ASA members during COVID-19 crisis

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – With the COVID-19 pandemic putting tremendous strain on shop owners, one technology company is using its expertise to help ASA member-shops during the crisis.

For ASA members exclusively, MobileSoft – an ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider – is waiving all setup fees & first month of service (a $599 value) on its custom-branded mobile app packages. MobileSoft-branded apps allow owners to connect with customers, offer promotions, and schedule appointments in a time when shops are forced to limit public exposure and other means to connect with customers.

“Our customers use our promotions, schedule appointments through the app and then drop their car off for service,” said Dwayne Myers of Dynamic Automotive in Maryland. “When their car is ready they pay on the mobile app to avoid coming into our lobby during this time of social distancing. We keep everyone safe and their cars running!”

“I really appreciate the efforts and the opportunities that MobileSoft is providing our members,” said Ray Fisher, ASA’s president and executive director. “The COVID-19 virus has put unprecedented stress on our members, their businesses, their employees and all of their families.

“Stay-at-home orders in a majority of states have distanced the opportunities for our repair facility owners to connect with their customers, so any time they have an alternative opportunity to maintain a personal connection and transactional opportunity with their customer like MobileSoft provides, it is extremely helpful. I appreciate Jason (Soto) and his team for helping during these times.”