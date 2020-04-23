MobileSoft offering specials aimed at helping ASA members during COVID-19 crisis
The ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider is waiving setup fees and providing free month of marketing to help shop owners communicate with customers, promote specials and book appointments.
WE CARE Promotion Details:
ASA members can visit Mobilesoft website and during check-out, use coupon code: WECARE. This code waives all set-up costs for ASA members wanting a custom branded mobile app published on the Google Play and Apple Store (AppStore account required).
Click here for more information. | Coupon Code: WECARE | ZERO Set-Up Fees.
About ASA
The Automotive Service Association is the largest not-for-profit trade association of its kind dedicated to and governed by independent automotive service and collision repair professionals. ASA serves an international membership base that includes numerous state affiliate and chapter groups. ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services.
