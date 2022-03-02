MARCH 24 CIECAST WEBINAR ANNOUNCED

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at 11 am PST/1 pm CST/ 2 pm EST: “Using Technology to Communicate Effectively With Customers.” The one-hour webinar will feature Dean Fisher, collision president for Driven Brands, and Jim Keller, president & COO of 1Collision.

“The collision repair industry encompasses tens of thousands of body shops ranging from large MSOs with hundreds of locations to the independent working out of a single shop,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director. “The one thing they all have in common is a need for technology that allows them to communicate effectively with their customers and trading partners.”

During the one-hour live broadcast, Barry will ask Fisher and Keller, as representatives of an MSO and repair network, to discuss the business challenges they are facing now and foresee to occur in the future.

Topics will include:

Technology integration and communication

ADAS and calibration

The impact of locating OEM repair procedures

Challenges regarding the repair of EVs

Dean Fisher

Fisher, collision president for Driven Brands, has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry. In his current role, Fisher is focused on helping franchisees maximize growth, profitability and operational excellence.

Jim Keller

Keller, president and COO of 1Collision, also has more than 40 years of experience in the collision industry. This includes the role as an MSO operator and partner in an early consolidator. Some of Keller’s former positions include being the Wisconsin state chair and a national committee member of I-CAR, ASA chairman, co-chair of CIC’s Industry Relations Committee and an instructor for the 3M Arms Management workshop. He is also an inductee in the Collision Industry Hall of Eagles.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6079723578769552397?source=pressrelease.

About CIECA:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops and promotes electronic communication standards that allow the collision industry to be more efficient. CIECA’s vision is to have an e-commerce-enabled collision industry that allows all industry segments to communicate electronically, independent of platform or software used. CIECA membership is open to the collision industry and related segments, which include repairers, insurers, OEMs, information technology companies, appraisal services, new and aftermarket parts suppliers, materials suppliers, equipment and tool companies, rental car companies, salvage and towing.