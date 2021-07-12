Longtime ASA Michigan leader passes away

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida – Dennis Liphardt, former longtime executive director of ASA Michigan, has passed away.

Liphardt, 81, led the ASA Michigan affiliate from 1966 until 2001. He served as president of Lip Service LLC, which did business as Collision Group America.

ASA National President Ray Fisher, AMAM, remembered Liphardt.

“Dennis dedicated a large portion of his life working on behalf of the automotive industry and ASA members in Michigan,” Fisher said. “Dennis always took charge and went after opportunities that he was passionate about, with knowledge of where the industry was headed. I wish to personally thank Dennis for the opportunities given me over the years. Dennis and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Donations in Liphardt’s name may be made of your choice or to: St. Paul AME Church, 85 M L King Ave., St. Augustine, Fla. 32084

Condolences may be sent to: Judith Liphardt, 255 Holland Dr., St. Augustine, Fla. 32095