Listen Now: Takeaways from Massachusetts ‘Right to Repair’ hearing

Earlier this week, ASA testified at a hearing discussing “Right to Repair” legislation being considered in the Massachusetts Legislature.

Automotive Service Association (ASA) Executive Director Ray Fisher testified at the hearing alongside Kevin DiVito, president of Mobile Auto Solutions, LLC, and Matt LaMontagne, vice president at New England Service Station and Auto Repair Association (NESSARA).

After the hearing, Fisher spoke with DiVito and ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding.

LISTEN NOW :

ASA has been involved with service information and data access legislation at the state and federal levels for more than 20 years, beginning with the Clean Air Act of 1990. Since then, ASA has been an active voice in ensuring that independent automotive repairers receive the service information and access to data needed to properly repair a vehicle.