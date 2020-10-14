LISTEN NOW: ASA Podcast celebrates its 1st year!

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Who knew that last October would be so different from this one.

In fact, the first year of the ASA Podcast has seen changes and events no one could have foreseen.

Join us as we review our first year and look back on the information, insight and inspiration we shared as our world literally changed overnight. LISTEN NOW: Episode 67 – ASA Podcast Series Hear all about it as we mark a few milestones, including: Thoughts from the first ASA Podcast with Frank Leutz and Jeff Buckley.

Insight from the next generation of automotive professionals.

How the next generation is learning in ways both new and exciting.

The technical and diagnostic tips from industry trainers.

How COVID-19 continues to change our world and the ways we are meeting the challenge.

The Good News about the resilience and adaptability of our industry.

Changing and adapting to our new reality.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 67 of the ASA Podcast series.

