Latest Car Recalls: Is yours on the list?

See the list of this week’s car recalls involving 10 or more units below:

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for December 3 through 10, including a Kia recall involving 294,756 units and a Hyundai recall involving 128,948 units.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, and 2020-2021 Audi A5 Sportback vehicles. The wiring harness for the rear lights could be missing the anti-abrasion protection in the area of the spare wheel well. 5,426 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks. The front seat belt retractor assemblies were built with the incorrect torsion bar. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.” 38,048 units are affected. Read more

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL vehicles. During general assembly, a repair involved removal of one or both front seats. The attachment bolts for the front seats may not have been properly reinstalled after the repair was completed. 94 units are affected. Read more

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015-2016 GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500, and Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 trucks. The roof-rail air bag (RRAB) inflator end cap may detach from the inflator. 9,279 units are affected. Read more

Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc. (Isuzu) is recalling certain 2020 Isuzu NPR-HD Gas (Crew Cab) and 2020 Chevrolet 4500 (Crew Cab) trucks equipped with 6.6L gasoline engines. The positive cable connecting the battery to the starter may be too long and may have been routed too close to the right-side exhaust pipe. 46 units are affected. Read more

Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc. (Isuzu) is recalling certain 2020 NPR-HD (Crew Cab) and Chevrolet 4500 (Crew Cab) vehicles equipped with 6.6L gasoline engines. The chassis harness and the coolant return hose from the radiator to the reservoir (surge hose) may chafe. Continued chafing could cause wear in the harness and/or hose, ultimately causing a hole in the hose with the potential for engine coolant to leak and/or causing damage to the harness with the potential for a short circuit. 46 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Explorer vehicles equipped with 2.3L engines and 19 gallon fuel tanks. The fuel tank inlet check valve may not be fully welded to the fuel tank shell. 17 units are affected. Read more

GMC

Honda

American Honda Motor Co. (Honda) is recalling certain 2021 Pilot vehicles equipped with Continental CrossContact LX Sport 245/50R20 102 H tires with DOT serial number A376 D3K9 2920 and mold numbers S-421920 and S-421921. The tires may have been cured for a time beyond the specification limits. 214 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Veloster, 2012 Santa Fe, 2011-2013 Sonata Hybrid, and 2016 Sonata Hybrid vehicles. The connecting rod bearings inside the engine may wear prematurely, which over time can result in engine damage. 128,948 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Nexo Fuel Cell and 2019-2021 Kona Electric vehicles. The Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) system may detect an abnormal sensor signal and as a result, may significantly reduce braking performance. 8,176 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2012-2013 Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2014-2015 Soul, and 2012 Sportage vehicles. An engine compartment fire can occur while driving. 294,756 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris right-hand drive vehicles. The screwed fittings between the rigid steel brake lines routed through the underbody of the vehicle and the brake hoses in the area of the front and rear axles may not have been correctly installed. 562 units are affected. Read more

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2002-2006 Sentra vehicles whose passenger air bags were previously inspected and may have been released without replacing the Takata air bag inflator. In the event of a crash, Takata frontal passenger air bag inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. 3,930 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Toyota Avalon and 2020 Avalon Hybrid, RAV4, and RAV4 Hybrid vehicles. Breakaway pins within the steering column, designed to absorb energy and reduce injury during a crash, could have been damaged during production, possibly affecting the performance of the driver’s air bag in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” 161 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan LWB, Jetta NF, Jetta GLI, Golf GTI, Atlas FL and Arteon vehicles. The rear view camera could malfunction during an ignition cycle, leading to a black screen or infotainment system freeze. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 31,947 units are affected. Read more

Other

Bugatti (Bugatti) is recalling certain 2020 DIVO and Chiron vehicles. The rear left-hand driveshaft may break. Four units are affected. Read more

Bugatti (Bugatti) is recalling certain 2017-2020 Chiron, 2018-2020 Chiron Sport and 2020-2021 DIVO vehicles. After an ignition cycle, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) does not automatically default back to the full-function original mode if the Handling Mode is selected on the Drive Mode switch. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” 73 units are affected. Read more

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2016 Outlander and Outlander Sport vehicles. The rust prevention coating on the rear brake operating shafts could have been peeled off during the assembly process. As a result, water entering the rear brake caliper boot may cause the parking brake operating shafts to corrode and possibly bind. 21,758 units are affected. Read more