Latest car recalls for mid-May 2021

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 6 through 13, including a Ford recall involving 616,967 units and a Hyundai recall involving 151,205 units. See the list of this week’s car recalls involving ten or more units below.

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2021 Q7, Q8, Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, RS6 Avant, RS7, RS Q8, 2020-2021 Audi S6 sedan, Q5, A8, S8, A7, A6 Allroad, A5 Cabriolet, A4 sedan, A4 Allroad, SQ5, S7, A6 sedan, S5 coupe, S4 sedan, S5 Cabriolet, A5 coupe, 2019-2021 RS5 coupe, A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback vehicles. The lock nut on the trailing arm of the rear axle may break due to stress corrosion. 40,993 units are affected.

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 330i, 330i xDrive, M340i, M3, and 330e xDrive vehicles. The bolt securing the seat belt assembly to the frame was not tightened to specification. 12 units are affected.

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Explorer vehicles. The retention pins could loosen and allow the roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. 616,967 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019 Transit T150, T250, T350 vehicles equipped with aluminum alloy wheels. The wheel mounting surface of the axle flange may be warped and cause the wheel studs to fracture. 2,503 units are affected.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2021 Elantra vehicles. The driver and front passenger seat back recliners may have been improperly welded. 1,464 units are affected.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2021 Santa Fe vehicles equipped with 2.5-litre Turbo engines. The fuel pipe connecting the high pressure fuel pump to the fuel rail may not have been tightened properly. Two units are affected.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Elantra, 2019-2021 Kona and Veloster vehicles equipped with 2.0L Nu MPI engines. The piston oil rings may not have been properly heat-treated, which could result in engine damage. 125,840 units are affected.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Santa Fe Sport vehicles. Brake fluid may leak inside the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) module, possibly resulting in an electrical short. 151,205 units are affected.

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. The transmission oil cooler hose may have been incorrectly cured, allowing transmission fluid to leak. 18,800 units are affected.

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2021 Rogue vehicles. The rear left and/or right brake caliper assemblies may be missing an internal bushing, allowing the O-ring seal to move and brake fluid to leak. 14,054 units are affected.

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2021 Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe, 2020-2021 Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne S Coupe, Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe vehicles. The passenger seat back heating element was not installed and may impact the calibration of the Occupant Classification System. 136 units are affected.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2017 Touareg GP, Tiguan, Golf A6, E-Golf GP, CCF, 2016-2017 Passat GP, 2018-2019 Golf R GP, and 2018 Atlas vehicles. These internal-use vehicles were sold without confirmation that they were built to all applicable regulatory requirements and may have been modified prior to sale. As such, these vehicles may fail to comply with the requirements of various Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. 46 units are affected.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Arteon vehicles. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensors were incorrectly calibrated and may not detect the position of a wheel sensor after tire rotation. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.” 149 units are affected.

Other

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC (Suzuki) is recalling certain 2019-2020 UH200 motorcycles. The speedometer assembly resistors may corrode and cause a loss of power to the wheel speed sensor, preventing the speedometer and odometer from displaying information. 270 units are affected.