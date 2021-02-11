IRS offers resources to struggling small employers & self-employed individuals

From the IRS

The IRS is offering resources to struggling small employers and self-employed individuals with retirement plans.

Contributions and benefits for terminated employees

Reduce employer contributions: Discretionary profit-sharing contributions can be reduced or eliminated without amending the plan document. Certain 401(k) plans may require a level of employer contributions to satisfy nondiscrimination testing, but plan provisions may be amended to reduce employer contributions while still allowing employees to make contributions.

Defined benefit plan sponsors that are unable to make required contributions may be subject to an excise tax. See PBGC for more information on reporting and disclosure requirements. Benefit accruals in a defined benefit plan can be frozen with a plan amendment, on a prospective basis, to reduce funding requirements.

Qualified plans: For plan participants who terminated employment before the end of the plan year, your plan document determines if they receive a contribution or benefit accrual for the plan year. Most plan benefits are based on hours of service worked during the plan year, not on being employed on the last day of the plan year. See your plan document for more information.

IRA-based plans: Plan contributions in SEPs, SIMPLE IRAs and SARSEPs must be made for all employees that meet the plan’s eligibility requirements, even those who terminate employment or die before the end of the plan year.

Plan terminations

An employer isn’t required to have a retirement plan for its employees and may terminate their plan for various reasons. If you decide to terminate your retirement plan, all participants in the plan become 100% vested in any non-vested account balances or accrued benefits.