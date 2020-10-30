Industry organizations PAVE the way for ULTIMATE Virtual Training Event

In 2020, most of the in-person training events were canceled or postponed. We missed priceless connections. We missed valuable training opportunities. Most importantly, we missed you!

In response, leading automotive industry organizations from across the U.S. have joined together to create PAVE – Professional Automotive Virtual Education, that promises to be the ULTIMATE virtual training event for automotive professionals. This event brings together the industry heavyweights of training as well as leading organizations in the mechanical and collision industry.

The PAVE Training event is powered by CARQUEST Technical Institute (CTI), Worldpac, and Worldpac Training Institute (WTI).

“Don’t miss out on the biggest virtual training event in the auto repair industry: PAVE – Professional Automotive Virtual Education!” said Mark Warren, Worldpac Training Manager. “In an unprecedented move, the best auto repair associations have joined together with the top instructors and vendors to bring you PAVE. The three-day event is packed with four-hour technical classes and two-hour business management classes with downloadable handouts. Join us, and invest in your future through education!”

Who should attend:

Shop Owners

Managers

Service Advisors

Technicians

Collision Professionals

Participating industry organizations include:

Automotive Service Association (ASA)

Automotive Service Councils of California (ASCCA)

ASA Ohio

TST Training

ASA Pennsylvania

ASA Northwest

Northwest Automotive Trades Association (NATA)

ASA Texas

ASA Illinois

NESSARA

ASA Florida

The virtual training will take place over three days beginning Friday, Jan. 8, and run through Sunday, Jan. 10. Shops will enjoy the best and top trainers in the industry teaching more than 30 live training sessions.

“By providing this event virtually, more industry professionals can take advantage of the training without the cost or risk of travel and lodging, especially during these uncertain times,” says Jeff Lovell, PAVE Training event chair, and President/Executive Director, ASA Northwest. “This ULTIMATE training event brings quality training to the comfort and safety of your shop or home.”

In addition to the live training, all sessions will be recorded and available on demand for four weeks after the event. All training materials will be accessible for easy download.

Sponsors have an opportunity to capture the attention of thousands of attendees during this ULTIMATE virtual training event! Join us and be recognized as a sponsor helping to advance the future of automotive professionals. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jeff Lovell, (253) 405-2661 or email jeff@asanorthwest.com.

Group discounts are available. To learn more, visit PAVETraining.com, call (877) 257-2100 or email contact@pavetraining.com.

About PAVE – Professional Automotive Virtual Education

Leading automotive industry organizations from across the United States have joined together to PAVE the way to the ULTIMATE, exclusive, interactive and fun training event bringing together industry professionals worldwide. By creating virtual training opportunities, PAVE bridges the gap to develop modern-day connections. PAVE represents a new way of training.

For more information, visit PAVETraining.com.

