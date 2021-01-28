Increased electric vehicle adoption expected under Biden administration

Closeup Sign And Symbol Of Electric Car Charging Point With Arrow On Picture Id1140705103By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden administration has made it clear that environmental reform and fighting climate change will be a top policy issue for the next four years.

A central tenet of future environmental policy is likely to be a push for increased adoption of electric and zero-emission vehicles.

Read about the current status of electric vehicle adoption and the future of the zero-emission transportation sector here.

Madi HeadshotMadi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office.  She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies.  Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.

 

