Increased electric vehicle adoption expected under Biden administration
By Madi Hawkins / ASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden administration has made it clear that environmental reform and fighting climate change will be a top policy issue for the next four years.
A central tenet of future environmental policy is likely to be a push for increased adoption of electric and zero-emission vehicles.
Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.