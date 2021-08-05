Highest & lowest insurance rates for used cars: Report

The top five least-expensive used car models to insure in 2021:
- 2006 Honda Odyssey LX: $922
- 2006 Chrysler Town & Country: $923
- 2006 Dodge Caravan SE: $925
- 2007 Honda Odyssey LX: $936
- 2007 Dodge Caravan SE: $937
At the other end of the spectrum, Maserati holds nine of the top 10 slots in the most-expensive used cars to insure with rates ranging from $4,248 to $5,102, while Porsche tops the list with an average annual premium of $5,239.
The top five most expensive used car models to insure in 2021:
- 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder: $5,239
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSpor: $5,102
- 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS Granspor: $4,778
- 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S: $4,723
- 2018 Maserati Gran Turismo MC Centennia: $4,623
All cars were evaluated based on 100/300/50 coverage with a $500 deductible.