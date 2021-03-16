Get the ASA X50 Xperience: Registration opens for an electrifying new virtual event

From the Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – March 16, 2021 – All Zoomed out on training? We are too, so that’s why we built a whole new conference and expo like no other on a brand new platform.

Introducing ASA X50!

The Automotive Service Association, a national training leader for automotive service and collision repair – along with its network of ASA Affiliates across the United States – announced registration is now live for its first multi-day virtual conference and expo April 30 and May 1.

Learn more at ASAX50.com

The two-day agenda is packed with 49 sessions for shop management, technicians and service advisors. Taught by the leading automotive instructors from the mechanical and collision fields, attendees can expect to gain valuable new information. ASA worked closely with its OEM partners such as GM, Mitsubishi and Nissan to deliver the latest training information on electric vehicles and ADAS.

Who should attend:

Shop Owners

Shop Managers

Service Advisors

Technicians

Collision Professionals

To register, CLICK HERE. ASA is offering both member and nonmember rates and invites all mechanical service and collision and repair professionals to take advantage of this value-packed opportunity.

“The goal with ASA X50 is to build on the success of every automotive professional who attends. Our engaging platform will provide attendees with an inviting experience to learn from and interact with instructors, sponsors and their peers in a way that uses technology to strengthen their networks and build their industry knowledge,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, President/Executive Director of ASA.

Besides the live virtual event, attendees will have access to course content on demand for 30 days after.

The theme of the two-day event is Driving Business Forward, which is appropriate as the country re-opens, and busy spring, summer seasons are ahead.

What you can expect from ASA X50:

Virtual expo provides a “walk around” experience where attendees can access show specials, downloadable sales flyers, videos and digital links.

Connect in live one-on-one text or video chat.

Participate in live group video discussions.

Helpful panel discussions from industry experts and leaders on relevant and timely topics.

Fun interactions with your peers by participating in the gamification experience.

Share ideas and collaborate in new ways that will enhance your virtual experience rather than distract from it.

“We’re excited to provide a unique experience for every mechanical and collision professional who attends, tapping into the training knowledge of leading instructors,” who are excited to deliver quality training through a virtual platform like no other,” said Diana DeLeon, co-chair of ASA X50, and executive director of ASA-Arizona, one of several affiliates involved in the event.

“This will be the must-attend event of 2021, and I can’t wait to open our virtual doors to this level of training excellence,” added Julie Massaro, ASA X50 event co-chair and executive director of ASA Colorado. “You can’t Xperience X50 without registering, so do it now!”

It’s not too late to join as a sponsor. For sponsorship opportunities, CLICK HERE or email info@asashop.org.

About ASA X50

ASA X50, Uniting Our Voice, Uniting Our Industry, represents ASA affiliated organizations from across the United States that have joined together to present a diverse lineup of virtual training. By uniting the industry virtually, we are expanding training opportunities for mechanical service and collision repair professionals nationwide.

ASA X50 Participating Affiliates:

Diana DeLeon, ASA Arizona, Dianaasaarizona@gmail.com

Julie Massaro, ASA Colorado, connect@asacolorado.org

Kathryne Buckley, ASA Texas, asatexasinc@gmail.com

Jeff Lovell, ASA Northwest, jeff@asanorthwest.com

Ron Turner, ASA Pennsylvania, ront56@comcast.net

Mary Steele, ASA Florida, mary@asaflorida.org

Donna DePaul-Kelly & Deb Bullwinkel, ASA Illinois, donna@asaillinois.org, deb@asaillinois.org