Free Service Technician Webinar from ASE: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS).”

Darren Beanard with Standard Motor Products will provide key insight into today’s TPMS technology. Topics of discussion during the webinar include:

Indirect and direct TPMS

OE versus direct fit versus programmable sensors

Install of rubber and metal valve

Sensor service

How to be successful with TPMS

What does the future hold for TPMS

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

