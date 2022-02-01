First ASA Event of 2022 – Colorado Summit – Celebrates a Huge Success

Summit Colorado was held at Lincoln College of Technology and hosted more than 250 attendees, 26 training sessions from 12 top instructors from around the country including Greg Bunch, Transformers Institute, Guy Vesco with NAPA, John Burkhauser from Bolt On Technologies. Jim Bennet with ATI and Maylon Newton from ESI. The weekend did experience a disruption in attendance as about 80 registered attendees had to miss the event due to COVID.

Friday began with the leadership Summit featuring Dr. Mary Kelly, nationally renowned author and expert on leadership development. She was joined by Brian Sump, nationally sought after speaker on motivational and leadership development topics, and Fernando Miranda from the highly acclaimed Transformers Institute.

The main topic focused on during the two-day event was the future of the industry and where it is going from here. Main subjects covered:

electric and hybrid vehicles

new ways to use social media and digital marketing

the latest in digital scope using diagnostic tools

growing your own techs to build your teams and grow your business

Thank you to everyone who purchased raffle tickets to win a number of great prizes donated by our sponsors! The grand prize was a 72-inch, top-of-the-line tool bench donated by NAPA Auto Parts that everyone wanted to win. The proceeds from the raffle are raised for scholarships to support technician development as the industry addresses a true shortage in the marketplace. Thank you also to all of our supporters for your donations!

After two days of training, vendor exhibits, great food and fun prizes, Advance Auto Parts threw a wrap up party to remember. Attendees, sponsors, vendors and volunteers all enjoyed themselves at TopGolf with food, drinks and of course some friendly competitions from the driving pads.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make the first ASA event of 2022 another fun experience for everyone! Thank you also to Lincoln College of Technology for your continued support and participation. We are already looking forward to 2023.