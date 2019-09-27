Finding parts for repairs: GM-UAW strike making it hard for dealers, body repair shops

Consumers may soon feel the effects of the UAW’s strike against General Motors.

Car dealers say it’s become increasingly difficult because of the strike to get GM-certified parts for cars in need of repairs or body work.

“The parts impact is greater for us than the vehicle inventory impact is at the moment,” said John Pitre, COO for Motor City Buick GMC in Bakersfield, California. “If you need an outside door handle for a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup, there’s only one place to get it, and they’re closed.”

